AdventHealth opens clinic to treat, research long-haul COVID patients

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly three years into the pandemic, AdventHealth is working to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19.

Health officials at AdventHealth gave an update Tuesday on its first of its kind clinic aimed to treat and research what they call long-haul COVID.

“Definitely what we do is start off with an intake, we say when were you first diagnosed with COVID and then we go from there. We find out what their symptoms were, we find out if they were hospitalized, did they require oxygenation,” Dr. Dwayne Gordon said.

Gordon is in charge of AdventHealth’s post-COVID clinic.

“Long-haul COVID really is defined as symptoms that are persistent for three months after having a diagnosis of COVID,” Gordon said.

He explained how brain fog, shortness of breath, heart or lung complications are some of the symptoms that are persistent for three months after COVID-19.

“I can give you the broad overview of the percentage of people who, nationwide, are dealing with long-haul COVID symptoms. It’s about 6.2%” he said.

Despite that number, Gordon said the community should still take the virus seriously because people are still getting sick.

“In general, COVID, I think we still need to take COVID very seriously, not just because we’re missing sick days from work, but also because we are still seeing people present with long COVID even with the milder version of COVID that we are seeing these days,” he said.

While AdventHealth is taking long-haul COVID patients at its new clinic, there is a wait list for those want appointments.

Anyone who wants to reach AdventHealth for more information can call 407-821-3560 or email postcovidclinic@adventhealth.com

