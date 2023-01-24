FPL proposes new customer rate hikes because of hurricanes, fuel prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Power and Light is calling for a 10% rate hike for Florida customers to help offset costs from two hurricanes and increased natural gas prices.

FPL filed for the proposed rate hike on Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission.

If approved, the rate hike would take effect in April.

FPL said the rate hike is needed to pay for the costs of restoring power after hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The company is seeking to recover $1.3 billion in expenses. The temporary storm surcharge would last 12 months.

FPL is also trying to recover $2.1 billion to make up the difference in actual and projected costs for natural gas in 2022, which turned out to be more than projected. These costs would be spread out over a 21-month period.

The Florida PSC would have to approve the rate hike for it to take effect.

The PSC already approved a rate hike last year for FPL, which was expected to take effect this month. The average customer was expected to see a nearly $5 a month increase in their monthly bill.

