Possible bomb threat at Flagler County high school prompts law enforcement response

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A potential bomb threat at a Flagler County high school prompted a large law enforcement on campus Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said they responded to Matanzas High School and that students are secure. Deputies also ask that parents not respond to the school at this time.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler Schools will provide updates when available.

Community Alert: There is a large law enforcement presence at Matanzas High School due to a possible bomb threat. Students are secure, and parents are asked not to respond to the school at this time. FCSO and Flagler Schools will provide updates when possible. pic.twitter.com/YsQbH2BA1l — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 25, 2023

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: