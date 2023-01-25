79º

Local News

Possible bomb threat at Flagler County high school prompts law enforcement response

Students secure at Matanzas High School, deputies say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A potential bomb threat at a Flagler County high school prompted a large law enforcement on campus Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to Matanzas High School and that students are secure. Deputies also ask that parents not respond to the school at this time.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler Schools will provide updates when available.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

