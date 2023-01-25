79º

‘All clear’ given after student’s threat puts Deltona Middle School on lockdown, officials say

Deputies searched all buildings on campus during secure hold, sheriff’s office says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Volusia County Sheriff's Office (WKMG 2021)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County middle school is all clear following a lockdown Wednesday because a student phoned in a threat, according to the school district and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deltona Middle School was placed in a secure hold after a student threatened to “shoot up” the school around 10:30 a.m., officials said. Deputies had issued an “all clear” by 11:24 a.m. having gone through buildings, according to a follow-up post on Twitter.

A statement issued by Volusia Public Schools in the midst of the lockdown reassured parents “all students (were) safe and secure” as law enforcement investigated the threat.

No other information is available at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

