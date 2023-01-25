‘All clear’ given after student’s threat puts Deltona Middle School on lockdown, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County middle school is all clear following a lockdown Wednesday because a student phoned in a threat, according to the school district and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deltona Middle School was placed in a secure hold after a student threatened to “shoot up” the school around 10:30 a.m., officials said. Deputies had issued an “all clear” by 11:24 a.m. having gone through buildings, according to a follow-up post on Twitter.

Sheriff's deputies have gone through the buildings, classroom by classroom and found nothing suspicious -- all clear. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 25, 2023

A statement issued by Volusia Public Schools in the midst of the lockdown reassured parents “all students (were) safe and secure” as law enforcement investigated the threat.

Today, the Deltona Middle school received an external threat via a phone call. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is currently in a secure hold. Law Enforcement is on the scene and actively investigating the situation. All students are safe and secure. We will update parents as soon as we receive an “all clear” from law enforcement. Thank you. Volusia County Schools

