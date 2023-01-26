Florida congressman hands out letters, grenades to fellow GOP representatives

Cory Mills provided welcome letters and inert grenades to his fellow lawmakers to celebrate the advent of the 118th Congress.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Florida congressman is getting attention after welcoming his fellow lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives with a strange gift: grenades.

According to a spokesperson for Cory Mills, letters and inert grenades were handed out to House GOP members as a welcome gift. The grenades were at no risk of harming the lawmakers, the spokesperson said.

“We delivered them to offices and got great feedback,” the spokesperson said. “Of course, all necessary security measures were taken, and Capitol police even escorted staff into the building with them. Each and every one was thoroughly examined.”

The letter reads:

Welcoming you to a mission-oriented 118th Congress. I am eager to get to work for the American people, and I look forward to working with you to deliver on this commitment. I am honored to be a part of the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees. In that spirit, it is my pleasure to give you a 40mm grenade, made for a MK19 grenade launcher. These are manufactured in the Sunshine State and first developed in the Vietnam War. Let’s come together and get to work on behalf of our constituents. Letter by Rep. Cory Mills

Daily Mail reporter Morgan Phillips posted an image of the letter and grenade to Twitter. The picture shows the 40 mm grenade with a GOP logo emblazoned onto it.

Rep @CoryMillsFL is passing out grenades to fellow House members pic.twitter.com/khJmDrYcFH — Morgan Phillips (@_phillipsmorgan) January 26, 2023

Mills won his U.S. House District 7 race against Karen Greene during the 2022 general elections. The district now represents Seminole County and southeastern Volusia County after Florida lawmakers voted to redraw the district.

