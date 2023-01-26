Reward up to $9,500 offered in Ocala shooting that killed 2 on New Year’s Day

OCALA, Fla – A reward of up to $9,500 is being offered for any new information that will help lead to an arrest in an Ocala shooting on New Year’s Day that killed two people.

The Ocala Police Department said D’amonta Harris and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey were both killed and four others were injured near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street.

According to officials, around the time of the shooting there were roughly 100 people gathered in the area.

To be eligible for the reward, contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 352-368-STOP (7867) or visit OcalaCrimeStoppers.com to provide any information.

Help us hold those responsible for Ocala's New Year's Day deadly shooting accountable. Crime Stoppers is offering an enhanced reward of up to $9,500! The anonymous tip must come through Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.

Case #202300000072 pic.twitter.com/rlPPAsBjv2 — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) January 26, 2023

