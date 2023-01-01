Ocala police investigate shooting with multiple victims

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department on Sunday announced it had begun investigating a shooting early that morning with multiple victims.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, the department said in a twitter thread. Locals were advised to stay clear of the area while law enforcement maintained its presence there.

No further details were shared; more information has been promised, but was not immediately made available.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting was urged to contact Ocala police at 352-369-7000, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at **TIPS to remain anonymous.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this incident and not necessarily its exact location.

