49 scholarships honor victims of Pulse massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. – Time is running out to apply for one of 49 Legacy Scholarships that honor the 49 people killed during the June 12, 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

53 others were injured when Omar Mateen opened fire in the packed LGBTQ bar on Latin Night. Police later shot and killed Mateen.

The nonprofit onePULSE Foundation offers scholarships annually to students in high school, college or post graduate programs. Each recipient can receive up to $10,000 to use at an accredited institution of higher learning.

Preference is given to applicants who are family members of Pulse victims, survivors of the attack or first responders.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Recipients of the scholarships will be notified in the spring.

Click here to apply for the 49 Legacy Scholarship.

