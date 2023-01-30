Family of boy killed in lightning strike while rowing on Orlando’s Lake Fairview files lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of a boy who died during a rowing practice on Lake Fairview in Orlando when a lightning strike overturned the boat has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The boy was one of two students who died in September while practicing with the North Orlando Rowing Club near North Orange Blossom Trail and Lee Road. He was taken to the hospital and died on his 12th birthday, several days after the incident, according to the lawsuit.

Officials said five children were on the boat when it overturned due to a lightning strike, which killed another boy, whose body was found after a 24-hour search of the lake.

The lawsuit — which is suing North Orlando Rowing Club, College Park Lions Club and USRowing — alleges the coaches and staff of North Orlando Rowing Club failed to warn rowers or make sure they returned safely to a boat house, while a storm was approaching.

The boy signed up with North Orlando Rowing Club just one week before his death, the lawsuit said. It was also the first time the boy was on the water. The lawsuit claims the boy did not receive training and “he was not given a swim proficiency test by the North Orlando coaches or staff.”

According to the lawsuit, the boy taken to the hospital died three days after the incident, and his cause of death was determined to be drowning. The lawsuit claims there was no coach on a boat nearby “to provide proper supervision, instruction and guidance.”

Out of the wishes of the family, News 6 is not naming the boy at this time.

