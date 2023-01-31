Doggone good TV: News 6+ Takeover sheep herding episode mesmerizes dog

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6+ Takeover was must-see TV for this Orlando-area dog on Monday.

Meet Miller. His owner Libby Teckenberg found the dog mesmerized by the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin talk about a sheep farm in St. Cloud that gives dogs herding lessons.

“Miller is really liking Matt and Ginger’s segment!!” Libby said in a message. “I think he wants to go to the farm for his birthday today!!”

Miller, who turned 2 years old on Monday, is a lab/Dutch shepherd mix.

Libby said Miller does watch TV when her daughter watches an animal show, but this sheep herding segment really got his attention, and he stayed focused for a while.

Libby added her family rescued Miller as a puppy and now he’s a 114-pound boy who thinks he is a 10-pound lap dog.

While he’s never necessarily tried to herd her kids, Libby said he does love to chase them.

According to the American Kennel Club, Dutch shepherds do have an innate herding instinct and their original duties were to keep flocks of sheep in a particular location.

As for the farm, Linden Hollow Sheep Farm in St. Cloud trains dogs to tap into their natural instincts to herd sheep, ducks and geese.

As for the farm, Linden Hollow Sheep Farm in St. Cloud trains dogs to tap into their natural instincts to herd sheep, ducks and geese.

