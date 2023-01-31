Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday.

It is with great sadness that Mayor Jerry L. Demings announces the peaceful passing of his beloved father, Freddie Lee Demings ... He was known as a “man for all times” for his laughter, smile, and wit. He will be deeply missed by all.



Full statement: https://t.co/lbpr8zDpos pic.twitter.com/Az8tnDYZZ6 — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) January 31, 2023

“Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.

Freddie Lee Demings was born in 1922 in Luverne Alabama as one of 10 siblings. After high school, he moved to Apopka to pick oranges, one of several jobs he would work throughout the years to support his wife and five children, including working at a tuberculosis sanitarium, as a lineman for Southern Bell, as a truck driver and as a fish market owner.

He retired at age of 80 from Mears Transportation where he worked as a taxi driver.

Freddie Demings turned 100 in September, and got mayoral proclamations, a birthday statement from President Joe Biden, and got a Smuckers birthday wish from Al Roker on NBC’s “Today.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted condolences to Demings, praising his kindness.

“Freddie Lee Demings impacted so many in our community over the years with his kindness and will be missed,” Dyer said.

Our city is sending its love to Mayor Demings and his entire family during this difficult time. Freddie Lee Demings impacted so many in our community over the years with his kindness and will be missed. https://t.co/YaKPi1MHZj — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 31, 2023

Demings is survived by his children, 17 grandchildren, plus his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

