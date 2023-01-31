‘Rat club’ program at Oviedo Mall caters to teens. Here’s the goal

OVIEDO, Fla. – A new pack is in town.

The Oviedo Mall is launching a new program called the “Mall Rat Club” for teens 13 to 17 years old in an effort to bring in a younger crowd.

“With so many malls around the country enacting curfews and escort programs for their young guests, we wanted to try a different approach in an effort to curb some of the issues we’ve been having with teens,” Director of Marketing and Events Josh Gunderson said in a news release.

Starting Wednesday, parents can start enrolling their children into the program to receive discounts and a list of monthly activities. The program officially begins on March 1.

“Once their application has been processed, teens and their parents will be able to visit the mall’s management office to receive their membership card, which will gain them access to their exclusive discounts and activities through the year,” the news release said.

Some of the discounts include 15% off at District Eat & Play, Auntie Anne’s, Legacy Taekwondo Academy and Wizards and Lizards Craft Studio. There will also be private movie screenings for members, GellyBall tournaments at District Eat & Play and a private paint night at Calliope Street.

The program is part of a plan to attract more shoppers to the mall, which spent several years in decline before the city began discussing plans for new developments around the property.

To enroll, click here.

