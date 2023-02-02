71º

15-year-old with autism missing, last seen at Osceola High School

Teen last around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police say

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

15-year-old Alexander Sanabria (Kissimmee Police Department)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy with autism has gone missing out of Kissimmee Wednesday, according to the police department.

The teen, Alexander Sanabria, was last seen leaving Osceola High School on foot around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, wearing a dark blue shirt with dark-colored pants, police said.

Police added that Sanabria was possibly seen in the area of Poinciana/Marigold Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kissimmee police at 407-847-0176.

