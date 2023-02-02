70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher has filed a lawsuit after she says a MidFlorida Credit Union branch discriminated against her because she’s Black.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney John Martinez on Thursday announced the lawsuit on behalf of Linda Stephens during a news conference at the Orange County Courthouse.

Stephens said employees at the credit union branch called the police after she complained that a deposit for her mortgage was not appearing in her account.

According to a news release from Crump’s law firm, Stephens says the issue was an error on the bank’s end. Stephens suffered a fractured nose when she was arrested. She had never been arrested before.

The lawsuit accuses MidFlorida Credit Union of discrimination, as well as neglect and emotional distress.

News 6 reached out to MidFlorida Credit Union regarding the suit. We are waiting to hear back.

