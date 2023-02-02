More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Additional charges have been filed in Seminole County in the case of a school bus driver accused of abusing a student with special needs and a bus monitor who investigators say saw it happen but did not report it, according to a district spokesperson.

In a statement Thursday, an SCPS spokesperson said “additional charges involving the same student from the initial report have been filed,” yet it remains unclear at the time of this report what those additional charges are.

James Blanton, 61 (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

The spokesperson’s statement Thursday added James Blanton, 73, and Lisa Florio, 61, have been on administrative leave since their December arrests and will remain on leave until an investigation is concluded.

“As a district, we hold our employees to the highest standards in serving the students and families of our community and we are disappointed and upset. There is absolutely no tolerance for this kind of behavior at Seminole County Public Schools. We are thankful for the student who brought this to our attention and we would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have witnessed an incident we should be aware of to report it with Fortify FL, the Speakout hotline at 800.423.TIPS or at speakouthotline.org or contact your school administration team or our district office.” Katherine Crnkovich, communications officer, Office of Communications | Seminole County Public Schools

Blanton and Florio were initially arrested Dec. 1 after investigators said they were shown a video recorded in November by another student on a school bus. The video showed a child cry out in pain after Blanton placed them in a wrist and elbow lock, deputies said.

Florio, who is required in her role to report such incidents, said nothing until two days later when Blanton was relieved of his driving duties, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said a student recorded a video of bus driver James Blanton, 72, who placed a special-needs student into a wrist and elbow lock, causing the student to cry out in pain.

Blanton already faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm while Florio faces a charge of failure to report suspected child abuse, booking and court records show.

According to Seminole County deputies, Blanton said he’s worked as a bus driver for the district for 15 years. Florio claimed to have been an employee of the district for more than 29 years, according to her arrest report.

Florio was arrested again Thursday, with Blanton expected to turn himself in, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: