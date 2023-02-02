National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day set to bring testing to Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Department of Health in Orange County is partnering with local organizations in February to promote HIV/AIDS testing.

On Feb. 7th, National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the progress of HIV prevention and treatment in the Black community.

According to the CDC, more than 40% of new HIV infections in the United States occurs in Black communities.

In 2020, 44% fewer HIV tests were administered among Black people in non-healthcare settings than in 2019.

The first event is a free health testing event in partnership with Talk Test Treat Central Florida. It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Lake Lorna Doone Park.

The event is child-friendly and will take place in the afternoon, offering free HIV tests, COVID-19 testing, a variety of health screenings, food and vendors.

The second event will take place on Feb. 7 at the Vacation Lodge in the early afternoon in partnership with Crew Health.

The Health Department of Orange County says this event will promote HIV education, testing, and treatment among Black communities.

The event will offer free HIV testing and STI testing.

Talk Test Treat CFL are offering Free at-home HIV testing kits for Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard County residents.

To request a free HIV testing kit, visit https://talktestcfl.com or call 407-858-1400.

