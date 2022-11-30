Orlando World AIDS Day event to raise awareness, support for long-term HIV survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since 1988, Dec. 1 has been celebrated for World AIDS day — a day where those around the world can unite in solidarity to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of the HIV infection.

On Thursday, the Central Florida HIV Planning Council will host a free community event, dubbed “Intimate Reflections,” at Orlando Shakes.

Leaders and members of the community are expected to come together in solidarity to honor the lives lost and show support for people still living with HIV.

The event will also provide education on ways to help end the epidemic and the importance of HIV testing for everyone.

Free screenings and no-cost test kits will be offered at event as well as complimentary food and live entertainment.

Florida currently ranks second for highest rates of new HIV cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of 2021, there were 38.4 million people in the world living with HIV and 4,708 new diagnoses in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

