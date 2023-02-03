Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say

WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were on opposite sides of a brick wall between Terra Oaks and Kapok courts when the dispute began, with the landscaper on the Kapok Court side, deputies said.

Perlman allegedly drove his vehicle to the Kapok Court side, where he confronted the landscaper and stated he would call the police. To this, the landscaper told Perlman to go ahead because he would be done before officers arrived, according to an arrest report.

At this point, Perlman ran to his vehicle and returned with a handgun, deputies said. The landscaper reported hearing “a pop and (feeling) sand hit (his) left leg.” Although the report in its current state does not mention injuries to either party, it contains redacted information in the very next sentence that will be included in this story if made public.

Perlman allegedly stated the landscaper had threatened him with lawn clippers, though the reporting deputy noted here that Perlman disengaged from the dispute to retrieve a handgun from a vehicle about 6-8 feet away from him, returned to the scene, discharged the firearm and did not call law enforcement.

According to booking records, Perlman faces charges of firing a weapon in public or on residential property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was initially booked to be held on a $5,500 bond amount, deputies said, and is due back in court Friday at 2 p.m.

