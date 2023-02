A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.

ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s was shot and taken to a hospital.

No other details have been released.