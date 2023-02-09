Bond hearing set for Florida woman accused in shooting death of terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland, 76, is escorted out of AdventHealth Hospital with her wrists bound after police say she fatally shot her husband.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After being given no bond at her first appearance in Volusia County court following the fatal shooting of her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach last month, Ellen Gilland is up for bond again this week.

The shooting on Jan. 21 prompted hospital staff and patients to scurry and hide, many of them evacuating the building while some kept quiet in closets and locked rooms as the 76-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman barricaded herself with her husband. She faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 77-year-old Jerry Gilland, who was ill for some time, according to what Ellen Gilland told law enforcement.

Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young said the shooting was planned to be a murder-suicide pact.

“The goal was for him to do it, but he did not have the strength, so she had to carry it out for him,” Young said.

According to the docket in Florida’s case against Ellen Gilland, she’s due back in court on Friday for a bond hearing at 2 p.m., presided by Judge Karen A. Foxman.

Tense moments were captured on body-worn camera video as Daytona Beach police officers negotiated with Ellen, reassuring her they had “nothing but time” in their eventually successful efforts to have her drop the gun and come away with them.

Gilland was arrested after SWAT officers used a flashbang; she fired a shot into the ceiling before letting go of the gun, investigators said.

ClickOrlando.com will plan to stream Gilland’s bond hearing when the time comes for it.

