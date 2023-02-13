Florida gas prices expected to climb after dropping 19 cents over last 2 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida have dropped 19 cents over the span of two weeks and are expected to possibly increase in the coming weeks, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices averaged at $3.40 per gallon on Sunday, becoming the state’s lowest average price since Jan. 19. The state’s average dropped a total of 10 cents within just the past week. Around this time last month, the average price per gallon was about 20 cents cheaper.

Despite a dip in gas prices, it is likely to increase in the coming weeks.

“The downward trend at the pump may not last much longer,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices jumped 9% last week, almost completely erasing the losses that led to the 2-week drop at the pump. This could cause falling pump prices to plateau, or possibly inch higher in the coming weeks.”

[TRENDING: 17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County | Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe | Brevard community rallies behind family whose son played in Super Bowl | Become a News 6 Insider]

The changes in price can be accredited to both international and national components.

Russian officials announced Friday a severe cut in oil production.

Analysts have said one possible Russian response to the cap would be to slash production to try to raise oil prices, which could eventually flow through to higher gasoline prices at the pump as less oil makes it to the global market.

The U.S. has also increased their price per oil barrel, reaching the highest its been in the past two weeks.

Regional prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Naples ($3.52), Fort Lauderdale ($3.48)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.21), Pensacola ($3.26)

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: