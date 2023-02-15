Cocoa warns of spam calls by fake Titusville tax accessor

Cocoa city officials are warning residents about a spam caller spoofing their number to appear like Titusville Tax Accessor Michael Blake.

According to city officials, the spam caller’s telephone number has been spoofed to appear as Blake under caller ID.

We have been made aware of a spoofed telephone number that shows up on caller ID as Titusville Tax Accessor Michael Blake. Please be advised that this a spam caller and not Mayor Michael Blake. pic.twitter.com/RMkVu5ybYD — City of Cocoa, FL (@CityofCocoa) February 15, 2023

However, the spam caller is not actually Blake, city officials said.

