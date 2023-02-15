67º

Cocoa warns of spam calls by fake Titusville tax accessor

Spam caller spoofed telephone number to appear like Titusville official

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Titusville, Cocoa, Brevard County
Cocoa city officials are warning residents about a spam caller spoofing their number to appear like Titusville Tax Accessor Michael Blake. (City of Cocoa)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The city of Cocoa warned residents Wednesday about a spam caller under the caller ID of Titusville Tax Accessor Michael Blake.

According to city officials, the spam caller’s telephone number has been spoofed to appear as Blake under caller ID.

However, the spam caller is not actually Blake, city officials said.

