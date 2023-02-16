Squirrel sparks power outage for thousands in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A squirrel caused thousands to lose power in Lake Mary on Wednesday, according to Duke Energy.

A spokesperson with the power company told News 6 that the squirrel came into contact with a line near the Rinehart Road substation in Lake Mary, prompting the mass outage.

At the height of the outages, 3,864 customers were left without power, Duke Energy’s website showed.

Despite the nutty situation, Duke Energy confirmed that all power was restored shortly after 7 p.m.

The condition of the squirrel is unknown at this time.

