Pot brownies sold by Lake Mary High student sends another to hospital, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after deputies said a student was hospitalized after she sold marijuana-laced brownies to them.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on the campus of Lake Mary High School, located at 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road.

Deputies discovered the girl, who News 6 is not naming at this time, was selling brownies at the school when another student ate one and had a “possible overdose,” resulting in a seizure, school officials said. That student was then transported to the hospital, the report reads.

It is not yet known whether the student’s medical episode was connected to ingesting the brownie.

Deputies said they then tested the sweets, which were positive for marijuana. They also said the student’s backpack had a pill bottle containing residue of marijuana, according to the report.

“At this time, we cannot connect the student who suffered a seizure with the student who was arrested. This is now a matter for law enforcement to investigate,” a Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson said.

The teen faces charges for the sale of marijuana and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

