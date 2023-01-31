Principal of St. Cloud High School arrested, faces criminal mischief charge

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The principal of St. Cloud High School was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nathaniel Fancher, 48, faces the charge following an “incident” that happened outside of school last week, according to St. Cloud High School Assistant Principal Jennifer Wrona.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

Wrona said in a statement that until the investigation and associated proceedings are finished, Fancher will be on administrative leave from the school. No information was provided on the details of the arrest.

“As this is a law enforcement matter, we are not able to discuss the incident in detail,” Wrona said. “Please be assured that our focus will remain on educating our students and minimizing any disruption in the learning process.”

Fancher faces one count of criminal mischief and is held on $1,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: