81º

LIVE

Local News

USPS unveils new stamp to honor women’s soccer at Orlando tournament

Women’s Soccer commemorative Forever stamp unveiled at Exploria Stadium

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Sports, Soccer

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new stamp celebrating women’s soccer on Thursday in Orlando.

The Women’s Soccer commemorative Forever stamp was revealed at Exploria Stadium leading up to the SheBelieves Cup.

The stamp was designed by Antonio Alcalá and depicts a woman soccer player in action, striking a ball with a side volley.

USPS officials said illustrator Noah MacMillan used simplified shapes and bold colors to convey the high energy of the sport.

[TRENDING: Crews battle massive fire at Osceola County nurseryLizard watch: Scientists urge Floridians to report brown basilisk sightings | Become a News 6 Insider]

Amber McReynolds, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, was part of the unveiling to celebrate the brightness, energy and diversity of the sport.

“There are incredibly talented women across all dimensions of the sport around the country,” McReynolds said.

The Women’s Soccer commemorative Forever stamp can be purchased at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826 or at post office locations nationwide.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Mark Lehman became a News 6 reporter in July 2014, but he's been a Central Florida journalist and part of the News 6 team for much longer. While most people are fast asleep in their bed, Mark starts his day overnight by searching for news on the streets of Central Florida.

email