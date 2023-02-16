USPS unveils new stamp to honor women’s soccer at Orlando tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Service unveiled a new stamp celebrating women’s soccer on Thursday in Orlando.

The Women’s Soccer commemorative Forever stamp was revealed at Exploria Stadium leading up to the SheBelieves Cup.

The stamp was designed by Antonio Alcalá and depicts a woman soccer player in action, striking a ball with a side volley.

USPS officials said illustrator Noah MacMillan used simplified shapes and bold colors to convey the high energy of the sport.

Amber McReynolds, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, was part of the unveiling to celebrate the brightness, energy and diversity of the sport.

“There are incredibly talented women across all dimensions of the sport around the country,” McReynolds said.

The Women’s Soccer commemorative Forever stamp can be purchased at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826 or at post office locations nationwide.

