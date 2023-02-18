Florida officials investigate criminal activity reporting in Orange County Public Schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State officials are investigating Orange County Public Schools following concerns that the district was underreporting of criminal activity to the state, according to a letter from the Florida Department of Education.

In the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, the Florida Supreme Court empaneled a grand jury to investigate safety procedures at district across the state.

The report recommended that four Broward County School Board members be removed — and accused OCPS of systemic underreporting to the state regarding incidents of criminal activity.

It noted potential safety violations at campuses in Apopka, and in a new letter to OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez, the Florida Board of Education said it wants the district to submit all disciplinary referrals from August 2022 to Feb. 1, 2023.

Vazquez said that information will be sent to the state before March 17.

The district has also formed a discipline task force to come up with more measures to address unruly students.

