FHP, Central Florida nonprofit host blood drive to help children with cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol and a local nonprofit, Rosie’s Adventures, are getting results for children battling cancer.

With the help of OneBlood, a blood drive was hosted outside FHP Headquarters in Orlando in honor of Rosie Ramirez. She is the daughter of FHP Traffic Homicide Sgt. Jose Ramirez.

The little girl lost her battle with an aggressive cancer last year.

During her treatment, Rosie received 150 blood and platelet transfusions.

Her mother, Nikki Ramirez, who runs a nonprofit in her honor, said donating blood is a huge help for other children battling cancer.

“There’s a national shortage of blood donors and blood basically. So we want to collect as much blood as we can so the hospitals have them when the kids, and even adults, that need them for accidents and cancer treatments or anything, they have them, so the families don’t have to wait and hope there’s blood or platelets available for them,” Ramirez said.

She said Rosie truly cared about the other children battling cancer and would put together toy drives for her birthday each year and then donate all the items she collected to the oncology floors at various children’s hospitals.

Rosie would’ve turned 8 years old on Feb. 27.

Rosie’s blood drive runs until 3 p.m. Friday outside FHP Troop D Headquarters on 11059 International Drive.

