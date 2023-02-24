Why a roomful of improv can benefit mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. – Improv, by definition, is “performance without preparation.” There’s teamwork and communication, and the stage provides a space free of judgment.

For over 30 years, SAK Comedy Lab has been downtown Orlando’s comedy central. Practically every weekend, an ensemble of improv actors entertain audiences with shows like “Duel of Fools” and “King of the Hill.” SAK also holds one of the largest improv training centers in the United States, with several semesters of core improv, stand-up as well as specialty courses.

For one specialty course, managing director Chris Dinger felt the need to formulate a course that targets people with anxiety, something he relates to personally.

“In my 20s, I dealt with just a ton of anxiety. Heavy anxiety that I couldn’t really link to one thing or another, it was just present,” said Dinger. “I spent a lot of time trying to acquire different tools and strategies to resist it and to fight with it. If you’ve ever explored the subject, you end up kind of learning eventually, that fighting it is a losing battle, and actually can oftentimes make it a lot worse.”

Acceptance, Dinger stressed, is a key part of fighting anxiety, and being present is an ongoing practice. Comedy is illustrative of what can happen when you’re present. It keeps you engaged and it becomes a positive distraction.

Improv For Anxiety is a wellness-based class aimed to help people who suffer from anxiety learn to live richer, fuller and more meaningful lives. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved)

Improv for Anxiety” is a six-week course with workshops ranging from 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 hours. The first week begins with participants sharing their stories. As the weeks progress, students are up on their feet, doing exercises with some sort of theme. Students come with various levels of anxiety, from the slightly introverted to those with a public speaking anxiety. Many of the exercises have a failure component, but are framed in a fun and playful way.

“A lot of people are really nervous about improv class,” said Dinger. “We create a very safe and trusting environment where we all are supporting each other enough that people feel comfortable failing.”

SAK Comedy has a lot of notable alumni, including award-winning comedian, musician and current host of CBS game show “Let’s Make A Deal,” Wayne Brady. While “Improv for Anxiety” isn’t exactly meant to launch comedy careers, Dinger hopes the course will leave a lasting impression.

“I like when people reflect back to me,” Dinger said. “I don’t have to fix everything that’s bothering me in order to live a full and happy and rich life. I can just feel the anxiety and let it run in the background.”

