‘March Mulch Madness:’ Titusville water program gives credit toward water bill for buying mulch

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The City of Titusville announced Tuesday that it will be implementing a water conservation program to increase residents’ “mulch footprint.”

As part of the program, for every four bags of plain pine bark mulch bought, residents can receive a $5 credit on their City of Titusville water bill, city officials said.

According to the city, the program is only open to City of Titusville single-family residential water customers, and the maximum credit one person can receive is $15 for 12 bags.

While the mulch can be bought at a store of choice, water customers must submit and application along with dated receipts that state “pine bark” or “bark” for the items purchased, city officials said.

The rules state that the application and receipts must be attached and mailed to: Mulch Madness, City of Titusville Conservation, 2836 Garden Street, Titusville, FL 32796. All paperwork must be postmarked or received by April 4.

Mauren Phillips, the Titusville water conservation and public outreach manager, said that mulch is a great way to retain water in plant beds and reduce weeds.

“March Mulch Madness gives our water customers yet another way to save water in their yards,” Phillips said. “With this incentive, we want to help encourage them to find more ways to use mulch with their spring planting.”

The program starts March 10 and runs through March 31. For more information, visit the city’s website here.

