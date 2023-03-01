Orlando entrepreneur seeks to cheer on other women

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ana Carolina Salazar believes that surrounding herself with women who cheer on other women has been key to her journey.

“I have been lucky to count with the support of many wonderful women in my community,” Salazar said. “Being a woman is a force. We are becoming, you know, more stronger, powerful, confident, and I think it’s because we are learning to support each other.”

Their support helped her become the founder of BOLD Digital Marketing in Orlando. The company is focused on getting results for Central Florida businesses that want to reach the growing Hispanic population. For the 35-year-old, more than a business, she said it’s about helping others achieve their dreams.

“I think when you do good things, (it comes back to you) exactly,” the Venezuelan native said.

Salazar, who left her country when she was 15 after her mother passed away, told News 6 she’s inspired by her mother.

“When I’m making a decision or, you know, for my business, for my personal life, I always think of her to honor her memory,” she said. “I remember her kindness, her good heart, and I think that’s something that I have carried with me.”

Within four years of launching BOLD Digital Marketing, Salazar has received several recognitions like Orlando Business Journal’s “40 under 40″, by Florida Gov. Rick Scott for her contributions to the “Keep Florida Working” project and by the Orlando Magic with the “Small Business of the Month” award. In addition, BOLD was awarded the Orlando Business Journal’s Diversity in Business Award, among other recognitions.

But like many other entrepreneurs, the road to success is not an easy one. There are times Salazar has felt the pressure is too much to handle.

“Last year, I was about to quit. I said, you know, this is not for me. I was really stressed out… but then I kept thinking of my team because I have built an amazing incredible team that fills me with energy every day,” she said. “I remember my why: why am I doing this? When you have your ‘why’ very clear and you go back to it, in my case is, I want to help my family and my country. I want to also create more jobs and continue helping my community.”

Salazar said that sharing her story and the stories of others, is what got her to launch the podcast “Hablamos Spanglish” -- We Speak Spanglish.

“My purpose in life is to inspire others through my journey,” she said. “We need to always look back and see, this is how I started this is everything that I have done and share it because our stories inspire others.”

