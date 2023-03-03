Latin legend Pepe Aguilar to bring unique show featuring horses, bulls to Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to cheer and sing your heart out this summer because Latin legend Pepe Aguilar is bringing a once-in-a-lifetime show to Orlando.

The Latin musician is bringing his ”Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” tour to the Amway Center. Aguilar will taking the stage on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m.

The icon will also playing alongside his family, including his daughter, Ángela Aguilar, his son, Leonardo Aguilar, and his brother, Antonio Aguilar Jr.

The concert will feature more than just musical performances. It will have rodeo events, bull riding, horse riding and equestrian acrobatic shows.

Presale tickets for the tour are currently on sale until through Friday at 10 p.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

Aguilar is the son of famous Mexican actor and musician Antonio Aguilar and Mexican singer and actress Flor Silvestre.

Top hits from Aguilar include “Directo Al Corazón,” “Prometiste,” and “Por Mujeres Como Tú.”

