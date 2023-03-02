Whiskey in the Cloud festival kicks off with over 30 craft spirit exhibitors

whiskey and natural ice on old wooden table

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The Whiskey in the Cloud Festival comes to St. Cloud this weekend with premium whiskey, live music, and many local restaurants and boutiques to explore.

This event will take place Saturday at 5 p.m. in downtown St. Cloud, off of New York Avenue.

The festival offers over 30 craft spirit exhibitors, nine bars and restaurants, and over 20 shops and boutiques that guests can enjoy.

Visitors can also look forward to live performances from local artists Steven Cardwell & The Neon Drifters, and John Holley.

[TRENDING: WATCH IT AGAIN: NASA, SpaceX Crew-6 mission launches from Florida | Researcher begins 100-day stay at Florida underwater hotel | Dad accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County home | Become a News 6 Insider]

Steven Cardwell & The Neon Drifters is a Southern-soul band based is Central Florida that is known for their powerful mix of country, rock, and blues, according to the event’s website.

On the flip side, Orlando songwriter John Holley, is recognized for his soulful contemporary music style.

Along with tuneful music, the festival also offers a discount off its host hotel, Hunter’s Arms Hotel, so guests can stay can be in the mix of all the action.

To purchase VIP and general admission tickets to this event, click here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: