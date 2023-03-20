Twiddle your green thumbs to DeLand’s Florida Wildflower and Garden Festival

DELAND, Fla. – Spring into the 17th annual DeLand Florida Wildflower and Garden Festival and learn environmentally-friendly and sustainable gardening practices at a fun outdoor event.

This plant-based (get it?) event promises to feature an array of vendors and presentations by wildflower and gardening experts.

This year’s festival is Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on West Indiana Avenue in downtown DeLand.

Floret it on over – or petal your bike – break out the green, and purchase wildflower and gardening-themed products, plants, arts and crafts related to general gardening.

Vendors will line the street with booths filled with potted wildflowers and seeds, plants and planters, arts and crafts, local honey, and decorative home and garden items, according to the festival’s website.

There will also bunches of presentations by wildflower and gardening experts that are sure to be dandy, we’re not lion.

Now, herb your enthusiasm, and ask yourself – have you botany plants lately?

