How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – From bar crawls to family events, News 6 shows it is easy being green with these St. Patrick’s Day events across Central Florida.

According to history.com, the Irish have observed this holiday for over 1,000 years to celebrate Saint Patrick, who lived during the fifth century, and is the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle.

BREVARD COUNTY

St Patrick’s Day Weekend Classic Car Show

The 1st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Classic Car Show is on March 18 at the Grace United Methodist Church of Merritt Island from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be classics, muscle cars, hot rods, and antique vehicles with music, food trucks and fun for all.

Shamrock Shuffle 3K

The 4th Annual Shamrock Shuffle is a fun 3K run/walk through downtown Melbourne on Friday, March 17 at 8 a.m.

St. Pratice Day Irish Pub Crawl

The 7th Annual St. Practice Day Irish Pub Crawl in downtown Melbourne kick off on Saturday, March 11 and runs from 5-10 p.m.

Starts at Drews Brews, followed by Lumber Jack’s, Debauchery, Meg O’Malley’s and Mugsy’s. There will also be a 50-50 Drawing for Children’s Hunger Project.

FLAGLER COUNTY

St. Patrick’s Day Program - George Mann

This event at the Flagler County Public Library on Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until noon.

Enjoy an hour of traditional Irish Songs and Folk Music, brought to you by the Friends of the Library of Flagler County.

Palm Coast’s St. Patrick’s Party

The 6th Annual Palm Coast St. Patrick’s Party is Friday, March 17 at The Brass Tap.

There will be green beer, drink specials, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, live music, games, giveaways and more.

MARION COUNTY

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

The block party will take place at Ocala’s WEC Exposition Center 1 on Friday, March 17 from 5-10 p.m.

You can show up in green and shamrock out to the live music, jig along with the Irish dancers, and sample traditional beer and fare from the Emerald Isle.

St. Patrick’s Day Blowout at Mutiny Bar Ocala

This party gets started at noon on Friday, March 17at Mutiny Bar Ocala.

Food and drink specials with live music from Jerico, Mudtown, LoveKillsJoy and Royal Hearts.

ORANGE COUNTY

City of Winter Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 44th annual parade kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 in downtown Winter Park.

The parade will begin at Webster Avenue and proceed south down Park Avenue to Lyman Avenue. After the parade, the fun continues with Irish music and step dancers on the Central Park Main Stage.

The St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

This year’s pub crawl falls on the holiday, Friday, March 17 from 5-11 p.m.

The event will be put on by the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando in conjunction with Orlando Pub Crawl. They will be raising money to help out the organization, hoping to raise at least $1,000.

Ragland Road Irish Pub Mighty Irish Festival

This festival runs March 16-19 at the Ragland Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs will feature bands on multiple stages inside and outside of the restaurant, including five outside bars.

St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans

Join in the fun at Boxi Park on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. located at 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

There will be food specials, authentic dancers, live bands and the Mt. Dora Marching Band.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

St. Patrick’s Day Street Party Celebration

The party gets started on Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in Kissimmee at the Promenade at Sunset Walk.

Live music, street performers, lucky leprechauns, food and beverage specials.

March for Meals St. Patrick’s 5k Run/Walk

This St. Patrick’s 5K takes place at Kissimmee Lake Front Park on Saturday, March 11 with race-day registration and packet pickup starting at 6:45 a.m.

This fun run event helps create awareness of senior hunger and raises money for the Meals on Wheels program in Osceola County through the Osceola Council on Aging.

Paint the Cloud Green: St. Patrick’s Day Light Parade & Street Party

This night parade and street party takes place on Saturday, March 18 from 7-11p.m. in downtown St. Cloud.

Event features a light-up night parade followed by live Irish music, dance performances, and food trucks.

POLK COUNTY

St, Patrick’s Day Un-Parade + Bartow Friday Fest

This UNparade promises to be UNpredictable and UNexpeced fun in downtown Bartow on Friday, March 17 from 5:30-9 p.m.

Get your car, truck, float, golf cart, bicycle ready and join Main Street Bartow in this year’s UNparade on March 17 that kicks off around 5:45 from Nye Jordan Park on Stuart Avenue.

The Friday Fest continues the fun and kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music and entertainment, and Main Street Bartow shops and restaurants will be open.

Lakeland Concert Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert

This free concert entertains and inspires Lakeland area residents young and old on Sunday, March 12 at the Branscomb Memorial Auditorium at Florida Southern College at 1:45 p.m.

The Lakeland Concert Band is an all-volunteer band with musicians of all ages, from teens to 90s. They have members who played in the military service bands of our country, music teachers and professional musicians. Business owners, school teachers, medical professionals and many others come together to make music for you.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

City of Oviedo St. Patrick’s Day Festival in the Park

This two-day event at Center Lake Park starts on Friday, March 17 from 5-9 p.m. and continues on Saturday, March 18 from 4-10 p.m.

There will be green beer, live Irish entertainment, bangers and mash, Irish step dancers, face painting, jugglers, a photo booth and more.

5th Annual St Paddy’s Day Truck Pull & Street Festival

Event takes place in the ‘Famous L’ between Celery City Craft and West End Trading Co. in historic downtown Sanford on Saturday, March 18 from 4-9 p.m.

Try your luck and pull a truck! Get together with your tribe and form teams of 10 and pull a fire truck for some major bragging rights, fun and to benefit Special Needs Advocacy Program, Inc.

There will be live music on multiple stages, lots of craft beer, food trucks, craft vendors and lots of Sanford Fun.

Liam’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

The two-day event at Liam Fitzpatrick’s Irish Restaurant in Lake Mary starts on Friday, March 17 at 11 a.m. and continues through Saturday March 18 at 2 a.m.

There will be live music all day, a leprechaun appearance, bagpipers, Irish dancers, DJs and more.

SUMTER COUNTY

St. Patrick’s Dance Party

Join this St. Patrick’s celebration in Wildwood on March 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Everglades Recreation Center.

A fun night of music and dance f﻿eaturing Bill Board & the Headliners with vocalist Harry Rauch.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock ‘n Roll Beach 5k and Paws 2K

The St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock ‘n Roll Beach 5k and Paws 2K is on Saturday, March 11 at 9 a.m. in New Smyrna Beach.

The beach run/walk takes place in the sand and will start and finish on the beach.

There will be a after celebration at Flagler Tavern.

St. Patrick’s Day Street Party

This annual event to benefit the Childhood Cancer Foundation takes place in DeLand on Friday, March 17 from 4-9 p.m., hosted by The Elusive Grape.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans

The city of DeLand presents this event on Thursday, March 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Earl Brown Park located at 750 South Alabama Ave.

Food, fun and live music and don’t forget the annual corned beef cook-off.

THE VILLAGES

2023 St. Patrick’s Day Festival-Spanish Springs is Friday, March 17 from 3-9 p.m. at the Spanish Springs Town Square located at 1120 Main St.

The Irish bash will include live entertainment and food such as kettle corn, pretzels, burgers, hot dogs and a family-owned concession stand.

The event will feature the Irish musicians, The Byrne Brothers. It will also showcase victory strolling performers, bag pipers and We Flip, an acrobatic entertainment company.