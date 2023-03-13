Get your Irish on at St. Patrick’s Day Festival in The Villages

Generic photo of a shamrock or more commonly known as a three-leaf clover

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Get ready to get your Irish on at The Villages this weekend as St. Patrick’s Day fast approaches.

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival in The Villages is bringing a sham-rocking time to the Spanish Springs Town Square, 1120 Main St. The celebration will be taking place on Friday, March 17, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The Irish bash will include live entertainment and food such as kettle corn, pretzels, burgers, hot dogs and a family-owned concession stand.

The event will feature the Irish musicians, The Byrne Brothers. It will also showcase victory strolling performers, bag pipers and We Flip, an acrobatic entertainment company.

[TRENDING: Woman runs into record books, beats entire field at Disney Princess Half Marathon | US Supreme Court denies Crosley Green’s petition in murder case | Become a News 6 Insider]

The festival will also have an Irish-themed parade and showcase various local market vendors.

The festival is free for all attendants.

For more information regarding the Irish celebration, visit the The Village’s entertainment website.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: