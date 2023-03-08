Exercise should be in your mental wellness toolkit, Mayo Clinic study says

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you just don’t feel right when you don’t get your daily exercise, you’re not alone.

A 2017 report from the Mayo Clinic found regular exercise can decrease the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The report also said regular exercise can prevent those symptoms from coming back.

“Doing 30 minutes or more of exercise a day for three to five days a week may significantly improve depression or anxiety symptoms. But smaller amounts of physical activity - as little as 10 to 15 minutes at a time - may make a difference. It may take less time exercising to improve your mood when you do more-vigorous activities, such as running or bicycling,” according to the Mayo Clinic report.

Dr. Nicole Brenner at HCA Florida specializes in internal medicine.

She’s seen more patients with symptoms of depression and anxiety since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People being socially isolated, people having limited access to outlets for physical activity, I’ve seen it go up for sure,” the Osceola County-based doctor said.

Brenner said her patients have benefitted from exercising.

“Even 10 to 15 minutes of physical activity that’s intentional can improve a patient’s mood and reduce their anxiety. It doesn’t have to be an intensive exercise regimen or a training program,” Brenner said.

Studies show that activities like walking, jogging, swimming, cycling or even activities like gardening or dancing can reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

“That being said, to reduce the risk of cardiac issues it’s been shown that 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week is beneficial,” Dr. Brenner said.

Dr. Brenner notes exercise alone won’t work for everyone. It’s just one part of the toolkit of treatments for depression and anxiety.

“Medications may be needed for some people and not for others. Meditation can help. Acupuncture can help. There’s a wide array of ways that we can help keep a patient’s mental health in control,” she said.

The report from Mayo Clinic notes you should check with your doctor before starting a new exercise program.