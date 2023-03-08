Ocala Veg Fest to feature doctors, activists highlighting healthy lifestyle benefits

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Veg Fest is back to teach people the benefits of an eco-friendly, plant-based lifestyle.

The event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Market.

Visitors can look forward to presentations from doctors, activists and researchers about everything eco-friendly.

These topics include health, diet, the environment and animal welfare.

Visitors can get hands-on experience by participating in cooking demos that show them recipes to kick-start a healthy lifestyle.

There will also be live music for guests to groove to while walking around the festival.

The fest features exhibitors that showcase the benefits of this vegetable-based lifestyle shift. Some of these exhibitors include animal rescues, local nonprofit organizations and more.

The festival is a free, outdoor event for all ages.

You can RSVP to get your free tickets by clicking here.

