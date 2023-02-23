Fill your belly and soothe your ears with Daytona Beach Shores ‘Food Trucks’ event

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The city of Daytona Beach Shores is hosting an event Friday that includes over 10 food trucks, two cash bars, as well as a live music performance from Daniel “Saxman” Fuqua.
The event is located at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park, 3048 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores. The event starts is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 5 p.m.
There are many food trucks for visitors to choose from all kinds of tasty foods from powdery donuts to flavorful tacos.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Check out the list below for the food trucks you’ll expect to see.
- Allan’s Jerk Shack
- BBQ Brazil Express
- Coastal Donuts
- Eat N Wash (Seafood)
- El Cubanito Subs
- Gaucha Argentinian Empanadas
- La Parada de Tacos
- Lee’s Famous Cheesesteaks
- One Way Coffee
- Pasta & Grill
- Peter John’s Ice Cream
- The Hook Orlando
Food trucks will offer appetizers, main and side dishes and desserts.
Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the concert.
For more information about the event, contact the Shores Community Center at 386-281-3000.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: