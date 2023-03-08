77º

Orange County schools to receive $5 million in settlement against e-cigarette company

Funds to go toward vape detectors and providing counseling to students caught smoking

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is expected to receive around $5.4 million in a settlement against JUUL Labs, Inc., an e-cigarette company.

According to district officials, OCPS entered litigation in June 2020 over concerns that the company was marketing its products to children and mislabeling the nicotine content of its products.

In a release, the district announced that the settlement agreement was reached on the claims due to the design, manufacture, production, advertising, marketing, distribution, sale, use and performance of the company’s products.

The district plans to use the funds from the settlement to buy vape detectors and provide counseling for students caught vaping or smoking, the release shows.

As of Tuesday, the company’s website provides the following message from its chairman and CEO.

