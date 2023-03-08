Spirit Airlines launches daily nonstop flights between Orlando, Norfolk

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Budget airline Spirit is launching a new nonstop service to and from Orlando International Airport.

Spirit Airlines announced that it began daily nonstop service between Orlando and Norfolk International Airport in Virginia on Wednesday.

Spirit is also offering nonstop service from Norfolk to and from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Norfolk is a medium-hub airport that services the Hampton Roads area of southeast Virginia.

It’s Spirit’s most recent big announcement. Last month the airline announced it was expanding nonstop service between Orlando International Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico, to five times daily starting May 5.

Spirit is also in the midst of a potential merger with JetBlue, which is being contested by the U.S. Justice Department. The agency is suing to stop the merger, saying it will reduce flight options for budget-conscious travelers.

