Spirit Airlines fees prompt bomb threat at Orlando airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police say an Orlando man upset about fees for a Spirit Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport claimed there was a bomb on the plane Thursday, prompting a search and the man’s arrest.

According to an arrest affidavit, Danny Curry, 48, and his wife were at the gate for a Spirit flight to Pensacola. An airline employee told police that Curry was upset over carry-on baggage fees.

The employee told police that Curry said “I bet you, everyone on that aircraft is going to deplane, there is a bomb on that aircraft,” which prompted the employee to call 911.

According to the affidavit, Curry’s wife told the employee the statement was not true, yet Curry then said “you want me to say it again?”

Police said Curry admitted to being upset and claimed he actually said, “what IF there was a bomb in that plane,” the affidavit states. Police also said Curry was remorseful and didn’t realize what his comments would lead to.

The arrest affidavit said airport protocol was activated, the plane and baggage were checked over and no bomb was found.

Curry faces a charge of a false report concerning a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. He was arrested and trespassed from the airport, records show.

