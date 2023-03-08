Want to live on a cruise ship? Now you can for $30K a year

All aboard this three-year, 130,000-mile, $30,000 a year cruise!

Life at Sea Cruises is offering a world tour covering 135 countries and all seven continents on its MV Gemini vessel, according to the travel website.

The company is part of Miray Cruises, which has operated in the travel industry for over 25 years.

The cruise departs on Nov. 1, 2023, from Istanbul and will journey across 375 ports around the world, with 208 overnight stops, allowing passengers to take in iconic sights, such as Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue, India’s Taj Mahal, Mexico’s Chichen Itza, the pyramids of Giza, Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China, and other world wonders, officials said.

The ship, which features 400 cabins for up to 1,074 passengers, offers various amenities, including remote working spaces, a spa and wellness center, a sun deck and pool, and a 24-hour hospital with free medical visits, according to cruise officials.

Cabin prices for the 130-square-foot virtual inside staterooms start at $29,999 per person per year, and go up to $109,999 per person per year for a 260-square-foot large balcony suite stateroom, with plenty of options in between, the website shows.

Various services and amenities are included for free in the price, including access to dining venues, family and friends visits, business center rooms, alcohol with dinner, high-speed internet and Wi-Fi, laundry, housekeeping, gym and fitness facilities, and entertainment.

Passengers must sign up for all three years. Single travelers can also get a discount of 15% off the total price.

To find out more about the three-year world cruise, visit the company’s website.

