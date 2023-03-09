Man arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Sunday that left one person dead and another badly hurt, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Rodrakus Lorenzo Warren, 27, was arrested Thursday after investigators said they developed probable cause for Warren’s involvement in the shooting that killed 29-year-old Steven Martin and left a 27-year-old woman seriously injured.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot of Bel-Air Apartments, at 900 E. Airport Blvd., police said. Upon their arrival, officers located a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen; she was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said. A man nearby — identified as 29-year-old Steven Martin — was located with several gunshot wounds in his chest, according to an earlier news release. Martin later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The woman had been in the area earlier to exchange custody of her children with their father, who lived at the complex, police said.

According to witnesses, the woman had appeared agitated when she arrived at the complex and she allegedly forced her way into an apartment before having to be forcefully removed, a release states.

Police said they learned from witnesses that the woman brandished a gun before leaving the complex.

When Martin and the woman returned, they were shot on the second floor walkway near the apartment, though a motive for the shooting was unavailable at the time of this report, police said.

Warren was found with a firearm on his person when he was taken into custody Thursday, police said. He faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, records show.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Calls to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips that lead investigators to solve homicide cases are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: