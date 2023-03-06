2 shot, critically injured at Bel-Air Apartments in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Two people were shot and critically wounded Sunday night at a Sanford apartment complex, police said.
The shooting happened at the Bel-Air Apartments on Airport Boulevard near Sanford Avenue.
Sanford police said officers were called to the complex and two shooting victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident, and “all remaining persons involved remained on scene.”
No other details have been released.
Check back for updates.