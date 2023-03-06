2 shot, critically injured at Bel-Air Apartments in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Two people were shot and critically wounded Sunday night at a Sanford apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened at the Bel-Air Apartments on Airport Boulevard near Sanford Avenue.

Sanford police said officers were called to the complex and two shooting victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident, and “all remaining persons involved remained on scene.”

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.