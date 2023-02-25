Sanford police search for man with gun who threatened woman

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are asking for help finding an “armed and dangerous” man.

Police said they are searching for Shawn Michael Luce.

Officers were called to a home on Yale Avenue three times overnight for reports of Luce threatening a woman there with a gun, according to a news release. Investigators said the man managed to run off before they could arrive each time.

Police said Luce, who was already on probation prior to this, was last seen on 25th Street heading toward Grandview Avenue.

Anyone who sees Luce is encouraged to call Sanford police.

Officers warn that Luce is not to be approached.

