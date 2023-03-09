Orlando partners with nonprofit to help people work out of homelessness, keep city beautiful

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joined workers cleaning up litter and debris Thursday to highlight a partnership that’s helping people work out of homelessness.

Dyer worked alongside Calvin Thomas, a formerly homeless city employee who used First Step Staffing to help him find his job.

“I knew I needed a job that pays weekly or biweekly and I heard about First Step,” Thomas said. “It was amazing because it seemed like they really cared.”

Since 2021, the City of Orlando has teamed up with First Step with a goal of using employment as a way to put people on a path out of poverty and homelessness.

“The City of Orlando has hired 15 full-time employees out of that program and probably another 25 on a part-time basis,” Dyer said. “They have a ready supply of man and womanpower out there to produce great employees.”

Through First Step Staffing, nearly 300 Central Floridians have found jobs.

Dyer said he hopes other employers will see the program’s success as an inspiration to also turn to the nonprofit organization.

“There are people willing to work so if employers want to contact First Step, there is a ready workforce supply,” Dyer said.

For more details about First Step Staffing, visit its website.

