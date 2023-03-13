Excitement builds for downtown businesses as Orlando prepares to host March Madness games

ORLANDO, Fla. – The buzz is starting to ramp up around the city after the announcement of the eight teams that are set to play during the first two rounds of March Madness – and while the sports community is excited, city leaders say this is a great economic opportunity.

“First and second rounds to be played in Orlando on Thursday and Saturday,” said an announcer on a big screen at the Abby in downtown Orlando.

The bracket started to fill up one by one as teams were selected to play during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

City officials and sports fans did gather at a watch party inside the Abbey with many excited to see which teams would be playing in Orlando, like Tennessee and Duke University.

“I’d rather have first and second rounds than the sweet 16 because you get eight teams here,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer as he talked to the crowd at the Abbey.

Dyer says the last time the city was a host city for March Madness was six years ago, and says this is a huge economic opportunity for the city.

“So when they were here in 2017 it was 14,000 hotel rooms and over $14 million in economic impact, so I anticipate even more so this time around,” said Mayor Dyer.

Outside of the watch party, you can see the streets lined with March Madness flags with bars and restaurants starting to make preparations for the incoming teams and fans.

One business tells News 6 they are expecting a boost in economic growth from the basketball tournament.

“I love any event that gets people to see more of Orlando than just the what the nationwide view is,” said Toby Rubin, who is the general manager of Motorworks Brewing, located off of Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

Rubin says they’re prepared for the increased crowds coming this month and tells News 6 that the impact March Madness can bring to Orlando can be priceless.

“It’s always exciting to get the opportunity to interact with people from out of town because when they go back to their communities where they’re from and share their good experiences with other people who might come to our city,” Rubin said.

The city does have a block party planned right before the start of the games.

