New info released in Waterford Lakes shooting that injured 3

Three teens, including a 14-year-old girl, are expected to recover after being shot Saturday night at the Waterford Lakes Town Center, the Orange County Sheriffs’ Office said Monday.

WATERFORD LAKES, Fla. – Three teens, including a 14-year-old girl, are expected to recover after being shot Saturday night at the Waterford Lakes Town Center, the Orange County Sheriffs’ Office said Monday.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the movie theater at the outdoor shopping complex.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said a group of teens were hanging out behind buildings at Waterford Lakes Town Center when someone shot at them from a vehicle.

A 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were struck by bullets, deputies said.

Detectives said there was a verbal altercation prior to the shooting, and they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

One of the victims is not cooperating with law enforcement, and the other victims and witnesses have provided very limited information, deputies said.

No information about the suspected shooter or vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: