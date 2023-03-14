Missing swimmer’s body found on Melbourne Beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced that the missing 18-year-old swimmer that disappeared into the surf last week was discovered dead on a Brevard County beach.

Deputies said the body of 18-year-old Benjamin Pierre Gilles was recovered from the surf in Melbourne Beach around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Pierre Gilles went missing from the beach in Indialantic near Wavecrest Avenue on Friday. Deputies responded after it was reported the man was in distress while in the surf around 1:30 p.m.

Crews announced that they suspended the search efforts for the 18-year-old on Saturday after they looked over 106 square miles.

The body of 18-year-old Benjamin Pierre Gilles was recovered from the surf in Melbourne Beach. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

According to a news release, Pierre Gilles’ body was discovered this morning by a person walking on the beach in the 5100 block of A1A.

